Florian Jozefzoon hasn't given up hope on Brentford reaching the Championship play-offs with six games remaining.

The Bees have reduced the gap to sixth place from eight points to five over the Easter period and, while there is a possibility, the west Londoners will keep fighting.

And Jozefzoon has warned the Bees' Championship rivals that Brentford are coming and will fight to the end.

He said: “We always believed in it. There are six games to go. For me, it's nine games to go. We're coming and we'll do everything in our power to reach our goal. We'll go on.”

Brentford laid down a marker by dominating Bristol City from start to finish over the course of 90 minutes and Jozefzoon was delighted with the dominance, although feels he could have scored at least once.

“Especially in the second half, we must have had 80 per cent possession. We pressed them, got the ball back. We had a lot of attacks. It was really good,” he added.

“I must be scoring, I think, two goals. I aimed too high. The keeper was already ont eh ground so I needed to put it in. I'm getting into the spaces and believe next time I'll score.”

Jozefzoon rolled his ankle slightly after a bad tackle late on but played through the pain barrier to help his side secure the win.

He said: “I hope good but it's painful. I put the cross in, he came late and took my ankle, which twisted a little bit.”

