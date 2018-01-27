Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florian Jozezfoon sees little difference between how Brentford were playing at the start of the season to how they are playing now, with the exception of picking up wins.

The Bees failed to win their first eight games but an argument could be made that performances were better than they are now, when they've won five of the last six Championship matches.

And, for the Dutchman, not much has changed on the training ground in that time.

He said: “I think it's hard to say the difference. We keep believing in our game plan and keep doing the same.

“At the beginning of the season there were too many draws and we're turning them into wins. I can't explain why.

“Maybe with a new team it takes time. You're human when you come from abroad. It takes time and lucky for us we didn't lose a lot in the beginning.

“We were playing well. The game plan is the same. The only difference is we're getting the Ws.”

Much was, rightly, made of the Bees' record when it comes to dropping points at the beginning of the season and any Brentford fan can pinpoint at least four dropped points, notably Burton Albion and QPR, that would have the west Londoners already in the top six. But they have improved on this now

In the final few minutes at Reading Sergi Canos, Ryan Woods and Andreas Bjelland were all yellow carded and they were 'take one for the team' fouls to prevent a Reading counter attack.

But Jozefzoon has seen an improvement when it comes to game management and believes the squad has learnt from past mistakes.

He added: “As a group, we learn and grow and the small mistakes that we made at the beginning of the season is coming out of the team.

“Everybody is getting smarter, better and learning. That may be the difference to the beginning.”

