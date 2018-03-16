Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lewis Macleod admitted there was talk about a possible loan move away from Brentford in January.

The midfielder has not started a league game this season after returning to action in the 3-1 win over Fulham in December following his anterior cruciate ligament injury against QPR.

With game time limited for the former Rangers man, there was talk about a loan move in order to get some minutes but nothing transpired in January.

Macleod said: “I was just looking to get games. It was spoken about but nothing came of it and I'm here for the rest of the season so I was looking forward to that and playing more.”

After starting in the FA Cup tie with Notts County, Macleod has been limited to just 34 minutes on the pitch for the first team, which has left the Scot frustrated.

“It's been frustrating. I feel I've been doing well in training. I need to wait and get my chance. There are only a few games left. I need to do what I'm doing in training,” he said after the 3-1 defeat to Cardiff.

“First and foremost it's frustrating (to lose) but it's nice to get out and play 20 odd minutes. I'm happy to get back on the pitch.

While Macleod would like to be on the pitch more, he does appreciate that his team-mates have been playing well.

He added: “We're the type of team who play relatively well. We rarely have a bad game. As the guys have been doing well, I can't be knocking on the manager's door all the time.”

