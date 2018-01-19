Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nico Yennaris believes that Brentford must be patient when they face Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals like to play a possession based game and knock the ball around looking to create openings.

But, while Yennaris knows the Bees must be patient, he also urged his team-mates to continue the style of play Brentford have been playing.

He said: “I think we know they like to move the ball around and have a lot of possession. Patience will be key for us and exploit it when we get the chance.

“I think if we keep playing on the front foot and playing our way. I think we can go there and get the three points.”

Reading will certainly provide a different test to Bolton, who relied on being more direct and lofting balls forward to Gary Madine as Brentford claimed a 2-0 victory.

Yennaris added: “They've got two different styles of play. Bolton was a lot more about the second ball – we may not win the first header so we focused on the second.

“We know Reading like to pass and keep possession a lot. We have to play our way.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .