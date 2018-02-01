The video will start in 8 Cancel

Romaine Sawyers is available for Brentford's trip to Derby on Saturday after missing the 1-0 defeat to Norwich through illness.

The midfielder was a big loss for the Bees last weekend and he is expected to return straight into the squad.

Lasse Vibe, though, is unavailable as he negotiates a deal that will see him leave west London for China.

Smith said: “Romaine was back on the training ground on Monday and we probably missed him moreso than Lasse with the form he's been in.

“He's been playing as well as I've seen him and I've known him a long time.”

Smith has, therefore, a full squad to choose from, with the exception of Rico Henry and he knows he faces a selection headache.

The head coach added: “That's the tough decisions you've got to make now. I've got tough decisions for the team and the bench.

“That's part and parcel of the job. It's what we've got at the club and the strength we've got.”

What do you think the Bees chief should do?

Now you can have your say with our GetWestLondon team selector. Simply drag and drop your preferred starting XI onto the graphic to generate your team.

Don’t forget to share your selection on social media and see if others agree with your choices ahead of the big game.

