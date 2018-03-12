Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Woods loves the passion that Neil Warnock shows for the game and is impressed with his track record.

Brentford take on Cardiff on Tuesday night with the Bluebirds leading the race for second place and closing the gap on Wolves.

Warnock is a character opposing fans tend to dislike but if he's in charge of their club will receive full support and, for Woods, he's an admirer of the veteran boss.

He said ahead of the originally scheduled game: “He's a passionate man and you can see that from when I've played against him before.

“Some like him and some don't. I think the passion he shows is great. He's got a very good track record of getting team up at the top of the league.”

Warnock's sides are not renowned for 'pretty' football but there is no denying that his methods get results as has been shown throughout his career.

He added: “It's a typical Neil Warnock team if you like. You only have to look at his managerial career to see what he's done.

“Although it might not be that pleasing on the eye, it works and it's working this year for Cardiff.

“They're a big strong team and make us challenge in the air for balls. We have to be aggressive but also impose our game on them and if we can get our passing game going and being good at other things, then we can come out on top.”

Warnock is seen as someone that players can trust and that's a trait shared by Dean Smith as well.

Woods added: “I think it's important you don't get treated as a footballer but as a human being. Football is an important part of our lives.

“You have to get treated as a human and have a laugh and a joke. You talk about normal everyday life. Dean is a very approachable man and I like him a lot.”

