John Egan led the tributes to departed Brentford striker Lasse Vibe after the Dane completed his move to Changchun Yatai.

The Bees received an offer they couldn't refuse for the striker, who has been mulling over a move to the Chinese Super League since the summer.

And Egan was quick to praise his departed colleague and wish him all the best.

“Lasse’s been a great servant to the football club and a great team-mate for me personally.

“It’s football: people move to different teams and we wish him all the best in China. I hope he does well out there and enjoys the experience.

Vibe's departure is an opportunity for Neal Maupay to show what he can do up front and Egan felt the Frenchman can take confidence from his performance.

He added to the club's official site: “I thought that Neal (Maupay) had a very good game in that position today. He linked the play well and found some good positions.

“He shows in training during the week that he’s a very good player and you could see that today. He should take confidence from his performance; hopefully he can kick on now.”

