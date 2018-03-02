Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Woods deemed Thursday's training session as the coldest he's ever experienced but hailed his team-mates professionalism.

Brentford were preparing to face Cardiff but the wintry weather led to that game being called off.

Conditions have been difficult in west London all week but Woods hailed the way the Bees went about their business.

“Normally I don't wear a snood but on Thursday I did. It's the coldest I've ever known it,” he said.

“Thursday was the first day we've been able to do a lot. We had to go on 4G but it's good to get something in our legs.

“It's tough. You only have to see the amount of snow we've had and any team will struggle to get the training week. We're all professionals so we're trying to be as ready as we can be.”

Woods also knows that footballers have a job many people would want to have and he treated it like a normal say.

“It's your job. There are people working on building sites and they're colder than we are. We're lucky with the position we're in. It was cold but it was still high quality,” he added.

“It can go one way or the other. I think, in this squad, we knew it wouldn't affect us. We trained as if it was a normal day even though it was covered in snow.

“We kept a high standard and that's the way you have to be if you want to be a top side.”

The cold weather can lead to players putting on excessive amounts of layers, while others like former Brentford man Jake Bidwell still wear shorts.

Woods revealed: “Nobody came out looking like the Michelin man but Andreas wore his Timberlands around the training ground on Thursday before we went out to train as it kept his feet warmer.

“He looked like he had come from a building site or to fit your electrics but that's up to him.

“I think everyone is pretty sensible here. I'm not surprised by Jake as that's Bidders for you. You have to wrap up warm.”

