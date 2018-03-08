Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ollie Watkins knows Brentford will face a difficult encounter when they travel to in-form Millwall on Saturday.

The Den has a reputation of being an intimidating place to go and the Lions fans prey on any weakness shown by the opposition.

Watkins, though, is relishing it as he knows that opposing fans only get on the backs of a player they fear.

“I've heard it's an atmosphere. It depends if you like being shouted it or not. I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully we can go there and do what we did today,” he added.

“You do hear it. I heard it at Leeds a lot. I don't mind it as they only shout at players they're worried about.”

Victory at The Den will keep Brentford's play-off push alive and the forward is still full of belief that they can achieve a top six finish.

He said: “We still believe we can finish in the top six. We've got a great squad. We've got players on the bench who are able to play in the starting XI and I'm looking forward to seeing where we finish at the end of the season.”

