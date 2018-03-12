Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andreas Bjelland has been ruled out of Brentford's next two games with Cardiff and Middlesbrough after suffering a calf injury at Millwall.

The Bees star suffered the knock in the opening minute of the game and, while he was down receiving treatment, George Saville scored the only goal of the game.

And, after assessment it looks as if the Danish centre back, who has ambitions of playing in the World Cup, will be out for a week or two.

Head coach Dean Smith said: “It's a calf strain. I said afterwards that he was complaining about his Achilles. It's not that. It's a calf strain above the Achilles.

“It'll probably put him out for a couple of weeks. Thankfully it's not as serious as what we first thought.”

The injury may see him be unable to take his place with the Denmark squad next week but Smith will wait and see on that score.

“I don't know because it's a week or two away. They may want to look at him and see how he is but we'll leave that to the medical side,” he added.

“We've got really good relationship with the national team of Denmark. We've got a few players involved there. They've been in to watch us train. That relationship is already there.”

Florian Jozefzoon missed the defeat at Millwall and it is unclear if he will have recovered from a gashed foot in time to feature.

