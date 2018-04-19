Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romaine Sawyers feels that Brentford have proven they have the performance edge over QPR over the course of the season.

The Bees, who drew at Loftus Road after they threw away a 2-0 lead in a game they had dominated, will finish above their west London rivals for the third successive season.

Sawyers, who scored in W12 last campaign, has fond memories but he preferred to talk about Josh Clarke, who has scored twice in this fixture in the past.

He said: “I do, after Josh. It's the Josh Clarke derby. Since I've been here, it's been good for us, not just to me personally but the games I've been involved in we've done well.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“We've got over them performance wise and I think going into the game we've got to be confident.”

Brentford will be going into the game as favourites and Sawyers knows the fans will be important but it is, primarily, about what they do as a team.

He added: “First and foremost it's about the performance. We've got to show we can do it. If we've got the belief and we perform like the belief we've got, nine out of 10 times we'll come good.

“We know there are extra brownie points from players that were here before. It's a game we need to win because of the situation.”

QPR manager Ian Holloway rested players against Preston for the derby and added that he felt it was about time Rangers had some bragging rights over the Bees.

He said: "I rested one or two to play in that game – and we’ve got to get about them like our life depends on it.

“We’ve got a local derby coming up. I can’t wait to get over there and absolutely chase them until they make mistakes.

“We’re going to try and beat them. It’s about time we did. I haven’t done it since I’ve been back so it’s about time we did that."

Sawyers is already prepared for a highly motivated side and he knows how much Holloway would love to end Brentford's play-off hopes.

He said: “They're not going to come here with their flip flops on. We've got a lot to play for. We saw United delayed City for a week. It's a big motivation.

“We're trying to get into the play-offs and they've got a chance to stop us. We can't give them extra motivation by letting them start fast and coming at us.”

The midfielder believes the Bees have learned lessons from the brain fade that led to Rangers scrambling a 2-2 draw they scarcely deserved at Loftus Road in November.

He admitted: “Earlier on in the season, we've conceded late or sloppy goals. We've tried to shut it down. Credit to the work the coaching staff are doing.

“I was banned for Sheffield United then Josh has come in for Woodsy and everyone knows the right plan.

“We'll keep working on our game plan. Everyone seems to be doing everything in the right direction and results are starting to show that.”

