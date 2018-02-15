Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will look to silence the Sunderland crowd when they travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats' home form has been one of the main reasons why they're 23rd in the Championship and Henrik Dalsgaard is looking to pile on more misery.

The Bees, arguably, are better away from home as the onus is on the hosts to attack more, whereas they can be more defensive at Griffin Park.

Dalsgaard said: “That's what we try and do every time. If we can have a good start. The crowd expects the home team to do well.

“We have to work hard and be good on the ball and make sure we take our chances.”

That's not to say that the Dane isn't expecting a tough game as he knows that Chris Coleman's side boast a lot of quality.

“I expect every team in the Championship to provide a physical game. I think it's important we focus on our game. It's the club that we are. If we get things up and running we're almost unbeatable,” he added.

“There are a lot of great teams and they try to do their best to destroy our game. We have to run for each other and that's the key when you play away at great teams. You can't let the crowd get to you.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .