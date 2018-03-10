The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford will be ready to 'fight' for the three points when they travel to Millwall on Saturday, insists Henrik Dalsgaard.

The Bees full back will be making his first trip to The Den as an away player and he has heard how the Lions fans make it an intimidating place to go.

However, he's looking for that to give him and the rest of the Brentford squad additional energy as they pursue a top six spot.

“I've heard stories. It's going to be, I think you can call it a fight. We'll be ready to fight for three points, no problem,” he said.

“You just need to try and use it as a positive thing. The crowd is going for you. You have to make it give you extra energy instead of being intimidated.”

Brentford's last trip to Millwall ended with a 3-2 victory. Andre Gray scored either side of half-time to put the Bees 2-0 up however Lee Gregory and Alan Dunne brought the Lions level by the hour mark.

However, Danny Shittu's own goal with 25 minutes remaining was enough to give the west Londoners the victory.

