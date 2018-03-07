Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Henrik Dalsgaard knows that Brentford's 2-0 win over Burton wasn't the prettiest but he will happily take a 2-0 win where the Bees don't face a shot on target.

A Kyle McFadzean own goal on the hour mark sent the west Londoners on their way and Ollie Watkins made sure of the points with the first shot on target 10 minutes from time.

Burton tried to muster up chances but they were unable to seriously test Dan Bentley, which would please the Bees squad no end.

Dalsgaard said: “I'd take that. It might not be the prettiest football you've ever seen.

“The pitch was difficult. We did well under the circumstances. We did well and kept putting pressure on them.

“Sometimes you need a bit of luck but you have to go for the luck as well. I think it was a deserved win.”

The victory sees Brentford move to within five points of the top six and they have a game in hand over sixth placed Middlesbrough.

And Dalsgaard knows they need to find a consistency in order to reach the play-offs.

“We've been just under for quite a while now and we need to get that consistency. We need to get up there,” he said.

“We need to turn those defeats into a point and that's what will get us up to the play-offs. We need to get that extra point every time.”