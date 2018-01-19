Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nico Yennaris believes Brentford have the chance create history this season provided they stick together and drive forward.

There is a growing belief amongst the Griffin Park fanbase that the Bees are among the best sides in the Championship and can challenge for Premier League football this term.

With just three points separating the Bees from a play-off spot there is every chance that Yennaris and co can compete for a place in the top flight, which is where the squad want to be playing.

He said: “Many of the boys have spoken about it in the changing room; we can create history here this season if we stick together and push forward.

“I think all the boys would agree that we want to be a part of it and when we look back your name will be in that squad that takes Brentford to the Premier League.

“We've all got that drive to be in the Premier League.”

Despite four wins out of five and their position on the fringes of the top six, not many outside the club have taken notice of Brentford. Yennaris, though, doesn't care a jot.

He added: “I think the fans like it and the boys haven't paid any attention to the media and the fact we're not getting noticed as potential threats for the play-offs and stuff.

“We're focusing one game at a time and that suits us better that we're not putting that pressure on ourselves and we can go about our business. The longer this goes on the better it is for us.”

Yennaris knows what it means to have his name etched in history having been part of the squad that won promotion to the Championship from League One.

He reflected: “I think that season it was a few games before the end. We played Leyton Orient away and that's when we felt on the verge of promotion and, after that, to get it done at Griffin Park was a special day for everyone.

“That feeling is something you can't buy and you can only explain it to people and hope they understand but it's something that will live with forever.”

Brentford boss hails former Arsenal man after captain's performance at Norwich

Being one of the longest serving players at the club, Yennaris has seen the club improve on the pitch but also off it as well.

He revealed: “Everything has grown. The club has grown over the last few years with everything around the club.

“The facilities have got better over the years. They've made improvements, even with the touch ups around the stadium and the training ground making us more of an established club in the league.

He added: “I think with the way that we play in this league it shows that we are, on our day, one of the best teams in the league and we're looking up rather than down. I feel the club is on the rise and going in the right direction.”

