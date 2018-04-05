The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florian Jozefzoon took the view that discretion is the better part of valour and stayed quiet when asked about whether he had held talks over buying a stake in Brentford.

The Times reported on March 31 that the Dutch winger had recently asked the board if he could buy a stake in the club, but Matthew Benham politely declined the request, which GetWestLondon have had independently confirmed.

Brentford declined to comment when approached about the matter.

Jozefzoon, who impressed against Bristol City on Monday, was quizzed about whether talks had taken place and elected to remain quiet.

“I only talk about football,” he said before adding: “I can't say anything. Maybe, it was an April (Fool) joke.”

Jozefzoon only joined the Bees in January 2017 and has scored seven goals in 55 league appearances for the west Londoners.

The Dutchman agreed a 12 month extension to his contract in June last year, meaning his current deal expires in 2019.

Jozefzoon is a popular figure at Griffin Park with the Bees faithful and he has previously expressed his delight about playing in English football.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.