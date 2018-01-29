Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford midfielder Kamo Mokotjo believes the Bees can take heart from the way Norwich set up at Griffin Park.

The Canaries took the lead through a fine James Maddison goal early on and were, largely, prepared to sit back and soak up any Bees pressure to keep a clean sheet and claim all three points.

And Mokotjo took their approach as a compliment as he believes they knew that if they tried to be more attacking, they'd come unstuck.

He told the club's official website: “We can take a lot of good things away from today’s performance. Games such as these -when teams sit back and counter us because they know they have no chance going one-versus-one against us – need to be used as a lesson.

“We know we can do harm to a lot of teams and we will do again in the future.”

Brentford have had difficulty breaking teams down, especially when they play with 10 men behind the ball as exhibited against Barnsley, Burton as well as against Derby after they took the lead.

Mokotjo explained: “They set up with five defenders and two central midfielders defending very deep, but it was our job to break them down.

“We weren’t patient enough on the ball today; in order to break down a side like Norwich you have to wait for the right moment.

He added: “It was a fantastic goal that they scored but we still had enough time to equalise. Scoring early allowed them to sit deep.

“They’re an experienced side who know that the result is all that matters. They did what they had to do for the 85 minutes after they scored – we’ll use today as a lesson.”

