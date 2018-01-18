Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Mepham feels he has improved one of his major weaknesses by coming through a physical duel against Bolton just about unscathed.

The Bees youngster was part of a back four which kept a clean sheet against the huge Sammy Ameobi and the physcical Gary Madine on Saturday, before being cleaned out late on by sub Aaron Wilbraham.

It looked like a worryingly nasty injury, but Mepham was right as rain after the game and reckons he learnt from the bruising encounter in just his 11th senior game.

“Fortunately there was no harm done,” he said. “I saw it coming so half expected it. I saw the lad trying to close me down and fortunately came out of it fine.

“As a whole, it was a proper test. I looked all week at ways I can better myself in the duels as it's something I've noticed I struggle with a little bit. I practiced my heading during the week against contact.

“In the Championship you will come up against plenty of strikers who are big powerful lads, and there was a couple of times I got caught out. But I'm young, and it's important I learn from them and keep being confident in the duels.”

Mepham has made the centre back position his own in recent weeks during the absence, following his second concussion of the season, of skipper John Egan.

Although Egan is expected to be back in full training this week and available for selection soon, it won't be easy for the captain to get his place back.

“I've just got to focus on myself,” Mepham added. “I'm not in control of the team the manager picks on a Saturday, I've just got to make sure I keep working hard and give myself the best possible chance going into a Saturday.

“Egs is a very experienced player and also the captain, so I've just got to be prepared for anything, and it's important I react positively to every situation.

“It's all friendly competition. Whoever's got the shirt, it's theirs to keep for the time being so it's important I put the performances in on Saturdays, and I think I've done quite well so far.”