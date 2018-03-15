The video will start in 8 Cancel

John Egan is delighted for himself and, in particular, Alan Judge after the Brentford pair were named in the provisional Ireland squad.

The midfielder made his debut two years ago in the March international break but suffered a broken leg just a few weeks later that ruled him out for 20 months.

Egan, who made his debut this time last year against Iceland, admitted that it was a proud moment for himself and he wants to ensure he's a regular in squads now.

“Any time you're called up to your country, it's a proud moment. Judgey has been out for a long time and I'm delighted he's back playing and back in the Ireland squad so that's very pleasing,” he said.

“I got a good taste for it last year. I was very proud. I'm looking to push on and get into squads on a regular basis and my form at Brentford will dictate that.”

Ireland are scheduled to face Turkey on March 23.

