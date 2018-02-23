Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dan Bentley is more than happy to see Brentford be written off and seen as an underdog.

The Bees are currently in the race to finish in the top six of the Championship and, to many, that would be a surprise finish.

For the Bees goalkeeper, though, he believes they have the quality to finish in the top six in the squad.

He said: “We're happy to go about our work quietly. If we want to be classed as an underdog, that's not our problem.

“We know what we want to achieve and we believe we can achieve those aims. The ball is in our court.

“If we can go on a run, don't get too complacent, stay focused and grounded then we can cause an upset if you call it that. We believe we've got the quality.”

The latest person to doubt the Bees' ability to win promotion was Sunderland manager Chris Coleman, who believes Brentford's budget will prevent them from going up. Bentley, though, dismissed those claims.

He added: “We know it's not all about budgets. We finished above Villa last year. Their budget is god knows how many times ours.

“I'm sure their budget is larger than ours. Birmingham, again, have a bigger budgets. It's about passion, desire, wanting to work hard for the guys next to you.

“That's the main thing for me and how much you want it at the end of the day.”

There is a valid argument to say that the Bees should already be in the top six and points dropped from certain situations would have them there already but the Brentford stopper is only looking forward.

He explained: “Anyone can look back and say we could have done that – that's easy. I'm a believer that luck and momentum evens itself out and you get what you put in.

“If we worked hard, we knew the results will come. We didn't win at the start of the season. That seems a distant memory.

“We have lost a lot of points. There are flip sides to everything. We are where we are now and striving to get to where we want to believe.”

