Brentford goalkeeper Dan Bentley is happy for the Bees to be disregarded in the play-off race.

The west Londoners are three points adrift of the top six but you wouldn't know it from how the battle to reach the end of season showdown is being looked at.

And Bentley is happy for Brentford to be written off and taken lightly as it will only serve them well.

He said: “Let us be under the radar. If teams want to write us off and underestimate us then that's not a problem with me and all the boys will agree.

“There will come a stage where people will have to stand up and give Brentford the respect we deserve.”

The goalkeeper hasn't even ruled out making a tilt at wiping out the 10 point gap to second placed Derby.

He added: “I think we're dark horses. If we stay in the shadows and let the others fight for their lives and we'll go about our business quietly.

“I'm sure there wasn't much interest in this game and that suits us. We'll be plugging away. We're aiming as high as possible and we're looking to go up automatically.

“You've seen the ground we've made up in the last six weeks, why not do it again.”

