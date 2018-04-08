Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romaine Sawyers admitted that Brentford's decisive penalty against Ipswich was soft but, when you factor in Ollie Watkins' yellow card for diving at Bristol City, the decision more than made up for it.

Jonas Knudsen pushed Sergi Canos over in the box and, while the Tractor Boys were fuming when Robert Jones pointed to the spot, it was the difference as Neal Maupay fired home.

And Sawyers put the decision making down to decisions evening themselves out.

He said: “It was a soft one. I'd hate to be on the receiving end but you can see why he gave it. It gives the ref a bit of a doubt.

“Neal still had to put it away. It makes up for Monday's one. Some go our way, some don't. Ollie's one is a bit more blatant.”

The victory was not a classic but, for Sawyers, it is only the three points that mattered.

He added: “I think at this stage of the season, we have to get the wins on the board.

“We could have taken a few performances like that at the start of the season where we played well and didn't get the points.

“They made it hard for us and we made it hard for ourselves and we got the three points.”

Ipswich had made things difficult for them, setting up with the ambition of putting men behind the ball and looking to play on the counter attack.

Sawyers added: “Going into the game, we didn't know what formation they were going to play. Sheffield United made it difficult for us playing the formation.

“It took a while to break them down but we got there in the end.”

