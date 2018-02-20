The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ollie Watkins is one of the most proficient players when it comes to scoring late goals, according to research by sportingbet.

The former Exeter striker, since the 2013/14 season, has scored five goals in stoppage time, averaging out at a goal every 16.2 games.

All five came during his time with the Grecians but his average league goal time for the Bees comes in the 76th minute.

That places him sixth in the league table behind Sheffield Wednesday's Gary Hooper, Mansfield's Danny Rose, Bristol City's Cauley Woodrow, Peterborough's Jack Marriott as well as former Bee Jota.

The Birmingham man has seven goals in stoppage time, including two against Fulham, and he averages a stoppage time goal every 10.1 games.

Brentford are a middle of he road side when it comes to scoring and conceding last minute goals over the past few campaigns.

Aston Villa have the worst record, conceding five times as many as they are likely to score. Sheffield Wednesday have the best record, scoring twice as many goals as they concede.

However, the goals Brentford have conceded have proven more costly as they have dropped four points in that period in total in this period, even when you consider Jota's previous last minute goals.

Only Aston Villa, Hull (both dropping five), Bolton (dropping eight) and Derby with a shocking 17 points dropped are below them in this table.

Conversely, Burton Albion, with 14, have picked up the most points in stoppage time since the 2013/14 season.

Sheffield clubs, Wednesday (nine) and United (eight), followed by Fulham (also eight) have picked up the most points.

