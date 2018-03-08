Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will decide on Friday whether Florian Jozefzoon will be available to face Millwall or not.

The Dutchman limped off in the Bees' 2-0 win over Burton on Tuesday night after suffering a gashed foot.

He has received stitches on the injury but has yet to be able to train with the rest of the squad, putting his participation in Saturday's London derby in doubt.

“The only doubt is Florian. He took a whack on the top of the foot. He's had a couple of stitches so he'll be touch and go for Saturday but other than that,” he said.

“We'll have a look tomorrow. If he can get a boot on, we'll have more of an idea. At the moment he can't get a boot on. Sergi Canos came on and I thought he had a bright 15 minutes and back to his best. We've got an able replacement.

“We've got Chiedozie who played 90 minutes for the B team against Barnet. Alan Judge who played 90 for the B team. Lewis Macleod, as well, can play there so we've got a lot of replacements.”

Brentford are going into the game, though, in good spirits after their win at the Pirelli Stadium earlier this week.

Smith added: “Everyone seems to be okay. They're pleased with how we dealt with the situation. Burton are fighting for their lives.

“We were patient on the ball but could have been better in their penalty area in the first half with a couple of our pull backs.

“The final ball was lacking a couple of times. We got our just rewards and our high pressure and counter pressing were really good. I was pleased we got two goals.

“I thought our set pieces were really good as well. That games gone now. We move on now.”

