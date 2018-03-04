The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford star Emiliano Marcondes has been named Danish Superliga Player of the Year for 2017.

The 22-year-old arrived in TW8 in January after signing a pre-contract agreement with the Bees in the summer to join from Danish side FC Nordsjælland.

When he joined The Bees he the top scorer in the 2017/18 Superliga having scored 17 goals in 19 games in the first half of the campaign and also added eight assists before moving to London.

Marcondes was unable to attend the awards as a result of commitments with Brentford, but the Danish FA jury said: "Emiliano Marcondes has been one of the main reasons for his former club FC Nordsjælland's big success in 2017.

"His 17 goals and 8 assists in the autumn speaks for itself. Emiliano has demonstrated his speed, technique and finishing in almost all matches. It will be exciting to follow his further course in the English club Brentford."

