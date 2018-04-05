The video will start in 8 Cancel

Florian Jozefzoon is a doubt for Brentford's meeting with Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Dutchman took a knock to his ankle in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Bristol City.

There was better news as Lewis Macleod, who missed the game with the Robins, is available for selection again.

Head coach Dean Smith said: “The only one who really has a problem is Florian Jozefzoon who went over on his ankle.

“He got caught in the final minutes of the game and had to limp his way through for us to see us through.

“He's the only doubt. Lewis Macleod was back training today so he'll be fresh for Saturday. If we do lose one, we've got others to come in.”

Jozefzoon stayed on and played through the pain barrier and Smith was happy to let the Dutchman make that decision.

He added: “I felt that we still needed him out there. I was trying to get Neal (Maupay) to drift to the right and get Florian down the middle.

“If it was going to be too bad, he'd have come off. You have to give them responsibility. He's an experienced lad to know whether to carry on or not.”

Ryan Woods serves the second game of a three match ban, while Rico Henry is a long-term absentee.

