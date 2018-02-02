Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford free kick takers all work together to work out which individual is best placed to take a set piece.

Both Yoann Barbet and Florian Jozefzoon have two goals from set pieces so far this season, while Emiliano Marcondes and Alan Judge are also dead ball specialists, and it all comes down to circumstances as to who takes the shot.

Barbet explained: “It depends on where the wall is, how the wall is, where the keeper is, what the better angle is to score. I'm not taking all the free kicks. If I think there's a better opportunity to take it.

“We're not fighting each other. It's better to have options. If it was only me and I'm not playing then you need someone else. It's a good battle.”

Barbet's feelings about playing at left back are well known and he is enjoying working with the wingers to try and drive Brentford forward.

He added: “It's different than a centre back. I'm also someone who likes to play. I'd love to go forward but the gaffer sometimes says save your legs and let them go one v one.

“Sometimes, if I see the opportunity to overlap then I'll do it. We learn from each other on the pitch and I know what's good for me to do. I try to do it well.”

