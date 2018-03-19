The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Mepham paid tribute to Lewis Macleod after he opened his account for Brentford against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Scot, who has had an injury hit three years at Griffin Park, drove a shot into the bottom corner in his 20th appearance for the club.

And, given the hard work he has put in after a series of hamstring injuries plus a cruciate ligament injury, it was a goal that was popular with all associated with the club.

Mepham said: “We're all really pleased for Lewis. He's been training unbelievably hard.

“He's not been in the team in a while so it's difficult to keep motivated and keep going but he's shown in training he deserved a start and he rewarded the gaffer today. You can see the quality he's got.”

Macleod's goal cancelled out Adama Traore's fine opener and, after that, Brentford dominated the game but, as has been a common theme this season, failed to find the winner.

Mepham added: “I think we could have got more from the game but it was important we ground out a result. We worked hard and we deserved at least a point from the game.”

