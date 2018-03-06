The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford goalkeeper Dan Bentley lauded Bees pair Romaine Sawyers and Josh Clarke for their roles in the Bees' season.

The duo were nominated for the EFL player of the year award but missed out with Ryan Sessegnon taking the gong.

Bentley dubbed the Saint Kitts and Nevis international a 'magician' and can spot passes most others can't see.

He said: “Romaine has been fantastic as well. He's been a magician in the midfield and he finds passes that the normal human eye doesn't even realise exist.

“He's a fantastic player and the more people realise it the better as I felt he got unfair stick at the start of his time at the club.”

Clarke, previously described by Brentford head coach Dean Smith as a polyfilla player, has been in and out of the team but Bentley loves the way he performs in a number of positions.

He added: “Clarkey is a young lad trying to find his feet in this division. He's learnt a great deal.

“He's filled in seamlessly at left back, especially after Rico got injured, and he's done a great job at right back. He's got time to find his feet. I'm sure he'll get another chance.”

Bentley was speaking at the London Football Awards on March 1, in aid of national charity, Willow. For more information visit londonfootballawards.org

