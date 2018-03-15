The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford defender Chris Mepham has been rewarded for his fine displays this season with a first call-up into the senior Wales squad.

New manager Ryan Giggs has announced his first squad since being named as the national team boss in January for the China Cup later this month.

The 20-year-old defender burst on to the scene earlier this season, and his impressive performances led to links with a move to the Premier League.

In the January transfer window the Bees knocked back two separate bids from Bournemouth for the centre-back.

And he has been rewarded for his performances with this call-up to Giggs' senior squad and will now be hoping to win his first cap against either hosts China or Uruguay.

