Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Mepham is relishing the prospect of working with the Wales squad as he could make his senior debut for his country on Thursday.

The Brentford defender was called up to Ryan Giggs' first squad in charge after an impressive run of performances for the Bees.

And he is relishing working under the supervision of the Manchester United legend as well as Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

“I can't wait. It's my hard work getting rewarded. It'll be a good experience walking out with the likes of Gareth Bale and stuff like that. I'm keen to get minutes out there,” he said.

“I'm looking forward to working with everyone. There are big players going out there. It'll be important for me to learn off them.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“It's going to be amazing. I've got to take it in as you don't walk out to train with the likes of Bale.

“I'll have to pinch myself at times. All the experience that's happened until now progresses you for a moment like this.”

Giggs spoke with Mepham soon after he got the job and made it clear that he was in his plans and the Bees ace was impressed with what he had to say.

He added: “He's really calm and composed when I met him. He delivered his message clearly that he wanted to promote youth players into the setup. I'm looking forward to working with him.”

In the literal sense of the term, Mepham wasn't available to pick up the call, instead finding out from his team-mates after training on Thursday.

He revealed: “I knew that the team was getting announced soon and it was a case of checking your phone to see if your agent is ringing you and checking social media.

“I came in from training on Thursday and a few of the lads were saying well done so I imagined how I got called up.

“The lads knew before I knew as I did extra training. I was then aware I was in the team and I checked my phone and I can't wait to get out there.”

Just a few months ago, Mepham was someone with one appearance in senior football as a substitute and now he's seen as one of the brightest prospects in British football and he is looking forward to working in a new setup.

“The whole setup is new to me. I wasn't there when Chris Coleman was there. Ryan Giggs is a big name in football and I'm looking forward to working with him,” he said.

“It's all happened so quickly. It feels like it wasn't long ago I made my debut for the 21s and it's shown how far I've come.

“I haven't got time to look back and dwell on it. I'm really pleased with my progress.”

With the game in China, some have quipped that he could help pass on some post delivered for former team-mate Lasse Vibe.

Mepham quipped: “I haven't heard from him. It's a big country and I don't know whereabouts he is.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.