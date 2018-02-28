The video will start in 8 Cancel

Romaine Sawyers has been called up for international duty with St Kitts and Nevis.

The midfielder will travel with the squad to the Dominican city of Santiago to face the Dominican Republic on Sunday March 25 in an international friendly.

Sawyers, who has scored five goals in all competitions this season, has been an ever present for Brentford and won't miss any matches for the Bees whilst away on international duty - returning to west London ahead of the Easter weekend fixtures against Sheffield United and Bristol City.

The 26-year-old has 21 caps for his country and featured for the side against India and Mauritius in August, drawing both games, which was also the last time he played for St Kitts and Nevis.

