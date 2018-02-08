Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Henrik Dalsgaard still believes Brentford can qualify for the play-offs, despite suffering back to back defeats in the Championship.

The Bees are now eight points adrift of sixth spot after defeats against Norwich and Derby.

Prior to those losses, Brentford had won five out of six and the Dane knows that returning to that level of form is what is needed to reach the play-offs.

He said: It's the team who is most consistent who get a draw when they're supposed to lose. That's a team who gets tot he play-offs.

“We still have the capability of reaching the play-offs. We're one of the best teams I think but we need to show it by playing our football and be tough.

When asked about what could be improved, Dalsgaard replied: “Maybe a bit more coolness in both ends. The two goals we conceded today were too easy.”

Dalsgaard was one player who was denied by Scott Carson in the second half and the right back joked that it fell to the wrong person although he does goals in him, as evident from his time further forward earlier in his career.

“It's not good when I get the chances. We need the strikers to get the chances,” Dalsgaard quipped.

“I had a good run in Belgium. In the last nine games I scored five but that was more as a wing back. There's a reason why I'm playing right back!”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .