Neal Maupay admitted that his goal against Cardiff means nothing to him after his Brentford side were beaten 3-1 by the Bluebirds.

The Frenchman had given the Bees an early lead only for Sol Bamba's fine strike to level the scores.

And defensive errors either side of half time allowed Callum Paterson and Kenneth Zohore to find the net and hand the Welsh club the win.

He said: “I don't have a goal target but it's always good for me and my confidence to score.

“When you score and we don't win you're not as happy as you should. Without the win, it means nothing to me.”

Maupay was left frustrated by the fact that Brentford knew what Cardiff were going to do to them but were unable to stop them.

He added: “It's not a good night for us. We had the opportunity to win the game. We scored a good goal to take the lead and we need to defend better.

“We knew the way Cardiff wanted to play and I don't think we did a good job. We knew what they wanted to do and we couldn't figure it out so it's a tough night for us.”

