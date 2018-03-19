Brentford are today breaking ground on their new Lionel Road stadium site.

It has been a long time coming for many fans.

The Bees faithful have waited for 16 years for this moment, but finally, today, they are seeing dreams come true.

In October 2002 the club announced plans for a new ground, but those were put on the backburner after they fell into financial plight and it was not until 2008 that the plans were rkindled.

They signed a partnership deal with Barratt Homes in 2008, with the property developers buying the site that year.

However, the economic downturn led to no progress being made until Bees owner Matthew Benham bought the land in 2012.

Today, ground is being broken at Lionel Road, and we've got live updates from the event right here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.