Brentford are today breaking ground on their new Lionel Road stadium site.
It has been a long time coming for many fans.
The Bees faithful have waited for 16 years for this moment, but finally, today, they are seeing dreams come true.
In October 2002 the club announced plans for a new ground, but those were put on the backburner after they fell into financial plight and it was not until 2008 that the plans were rkindled.
They signed a partnership deal with Barratt Homes in 2008, with the property developers buying the site that year.
However, the economic downturn led to no progress being made until Bees owner Matthew Benham bought the land in 2012.
Today, ground is being broken at Lionel Road, and we've got live updates from the event right here.
In pictures
And so it begins
Breaking ground!
A view of the site
Here’s how the Lionel Road site currently looks
Speeches done
After hearing from chairman Cliff Crown and others, the speeches are done and the assembled guests are heading to the Lionel Road site now for the big moment.
Opinion
Here’s what Tom Moore has to say on what’s going on today.
One Over The Ait
Today’s event has been held at the One Over The Ait pub before a Brentford supporting family officially break ground on the Lionel Road site.
Chairman
Chairman Cliff Crown has been talking to the media about today’s event.
Reporter
We’ve got reporter Tom Moore on the ground, and videographer Hannah Dodd to bring you all the latest from this special day.
Finally here
Momentous
Good afternoon and welcome to Lionel Road for this momentous day in Brentford’s history.