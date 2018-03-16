The video will start in 8 Cancel

John Egan is relishing the responsibility of captaining this Brentford side and it is always an honour to be handed the armband.

The Irishman was awarded the captaincy after Harlee Dean's departure to Birmingham City and has shared the role with Nico Yennaris, who has led the side in Egan's absences.

And it is a role he relishes working alongside a number of leaders in the Brentford dressing room.

He said: “I enjoy the responsibility. There's nothing more prouder than leading the lads out. Being captain is a huge honour for myself and my family.

“On the pitch you need to all be leaders. We've got a lot of leaders in this dressing room.”

Egan has evolved into the role and is leading by example with the way he plays on the pitch.

He added: "I think it's a type of player I am. Since I came to the club I tried to lead by example. We've got a good few leaders in the dressing room. We've got good characters in there now which is good for the club."

