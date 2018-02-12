Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Egan paid tribute to Chris Mepham for his performances in recent weeks.

The Republic of Ireland international was recalled to the starting XI after the highly rated defender, who was subject to an £8million bid from Bournemouth in January, fell ill on the morning of the 1-1 draw with Preston.

Egan's concussion, suffered ahead of the 2-1 win over Norwich, gave Mepham a chance to establish himself in the Brentford starting XI, which he duly did, and it meant that the skipper was a substitute when he returned to full fitness.

No footballer enjoys being on the bench but Egan, while he would be privately hoping he's earned the right to retain the shirt again, preferred to focus on praising the young defender.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

He said: “He came in and did very well and I expected him to do very well. I see him on the training ground every day and he's a great lad and he works very hard. I was delighted for him.

“Being out injured, if the results aren't going well you kind of feel guilty that you're not helping the team. The boys picked up some crucial wins and my goal was to get back fit as soon as possible.

Bournemouth's bid for Mepham show how highly rated the Wales U21 international is but Egan hasn't seen any difference in him on the Jersey Road training ground.

“He's come in and he's trained as normal. He's got a great attitude to work hard. He's been the same lad and he's been good in training and that's what you want to see,” he explained.

“There's a lot of speculation in January and we saw with Lasse Vibe leaving and I'd like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best.

“He's been a great team-mate and a great servant to the club so I wish him well in China.”

