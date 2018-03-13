Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Egan believes that Brentford will, eventually, break down the door to the Championship's top six.

The Bees have not had the rub of the green for much of the season and there have been a number of occasions where the west Londoners have not got the results their performances deserve.

Saturday's game against Millwall was a case in point. With a bit of luck, Egan would have scored with his header that bounced down off the crossbar and clear while Sergi Canos hit the inside of the post only for the ball to bounce away.

Egan said: “There's been loads of games like that. They get one chance all game and take it. We get three or four and don't take them.

“We should be taking our chances. On another day they might hit the post and bounce in.

“It's frustrating but if you keep knocking on the door you'll blow through. Hopefully we can get a few more wins.”

The defeat to Millwall has left Brentford itching to bounce back quickly and Cardiff provides a chance for that to take place.

“We wanted the next game to be as quick as possible. We know it'll be a tough game. We believe a Tuesday night under the lights at Griffin Park and we can perform well and get the three points,” he added.

“We've wanted to be in and around the play-offs and we've shown we're capable of being a team that can be in the top six. The fact is we're not and until that's not possible, we'll keep going.”

Cardiff have been on an excellent run of form but Brentford will know, from the previous meeting, that they can get amongst them.

Egan added: “They've been on a great run recently. They've closed the gap on Wolves so fair play to them.

“We're looking at ourselves. We want to get three points and that's our aim. They're a decent side and we played them away.

“That's a game that could have gone either way. We had a couple of good chances at 1-0. They're a good side. They try and match you up and stop you playing.”

