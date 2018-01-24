Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We asked the questions and the Brentford fans have answered.

There is just one week of the transfer window to go and we wanted to know what the Bees fans wanted to happen before the end of deadline day.

Over the past few days, GetWestLondon have been surveying the thoughts, hopes, dreams and fears of what the Griffin Park faithful want and expect from the Bees.

Here are the results of that survey.

How would you rate Brentford's season so far?

This was a question asking for a rating out of 100 and the Bees fans have been pretty pleased with their season so far.

And why wouldn't they be? Ninth place in the Championship and just three points off the play-off places - it's been going pretty well and the Bees fans have rate the season at 69 out of 100.

What positions to Brentford most need to strengthen?

It's clear to the majority of supporters what is required - a striker.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents thought that the frontline was most in need of improvement (64.47%), while a left-back was also seen as important, with 20.88% of people suggesting that area of the pitch needed work.

Just under six per cent suggested centre-back, with 4.4 per cent saying right-back.

If Brentford could sign one player this window who would it be and why?

Following on from the position that Brentford most need to strengthen, there were an overwhelming number of strikers in the answers for this question.

And the one that stood out most was a player linked with a move to the Championship in this window - Jack Marriott.

The Peterborough striker has netted 24 goals in 40 appearances for the Posh this season, with 19 of those coming in 28 League One games. He is highly rated and has been linked with Leeds United and Aston Villa, but the Bees fans want to see him at Griffin Park before the window closes.

Sitting second in the list is Chris Martin. Clearly out of favour at Derby County, the striker is on the lookout for a new club, with Sunderland thought to be leading the race.

Other names mentioned by Bees fans included Bolton's Gary Madine, Newcastle United frontman Dwight Gayle, Barnsley's Tom Bradshaw and Norwich City's James Maddison.

Which Brentford players would you like to see sold or loaned out this month?

After the summer transfer window, when Maxime Colin, Jota and Harlee Dean all left for Birmingham - how did that work out for you, lads - it is unsurprising to see that the Bees fans would prefer no one to leave during this transfer window.

There were some suggestions, namely Josh McEachren and loans for Alan Judge and Neal Maupay, but in the main the Bees supporters would prefer it if no one was sold or loaned out before the transfer window closes.

Which Brentford player would you least like to see sold this month?

The one Brentford player linked with a move away this January has been midfielder Ryan Woods.

And he's the one player the fans would prefer to keep out of the clutches of other clubs.

Woods has been a rumoured target for Birmingham - of course - and Sunderland, but the Bees fans are desperate to keep him. Twenty-seven per cent of fans surveyed named him as the main player they did not want to see leave.

There were also a fair number of votes for Lasse Vibe (10%) and Ollie Watkins 9.7%).

Describe the best possible outcome in this transfer window

The Brentford fans are all in tune throughout this survey.

Main answers from the supporters to this question were: Nobody sold, everyone stays, sell no one and bring in a striker.

It's clear the Bees fans think the squad is as good as it needs to be to continue this push for a play-off place, although a new striker could help matters.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Describe the worst possible outcome in this transfer window

Similar to the question about who the fans would least like to see sold, Ryan Wood featured heavily in the responses to this.

Letting the midfielder go is seen by many fans as the worst outcome this January. Vibe, Sawyers and Bjelland were also key players that were not for selling, while our favourite answer was: "Sell 3+ players to Birmingham."

What do you think should be Brentford's main priority this month?

This was a multiple choice question, with four options - Adding strength in depth, Buying quality not quantity, Retaining the club's best players, Offloading players who don't feature in Dean Smith's plans.

Of the four answers only two featured strongly.

Seventy per cent of those who responded to the survey thought that retaining the club's best players was the main priority, while 21 per cent felt buying quality not quantity was the main priority.

