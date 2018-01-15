Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dan Bentley believes Brentford's strong display against Bolton has shown another side of the Bees' game.

The west Londoners had to withstand heavy pressure at times as the Trotters looked to cancel out Florian Jozefzoon's opener.

And the Brentford defence withstood the aerial barrage and Neal Maupay's 90th minute strike sealed the victory.

Bentley reflected: “I think maybe six months ago, we may have let that lead slip and not controlled the game as much as we should have.

“We showed real character and strength and a willingness to not concede and go up against a team who are very direct and tried to upset us and caused us to stay off our rhythm.

“We played out well when we could and we're delighted with how it went.”

(Image: Paul Burgman)

He added: “It think it was a nice way to bounce back from Wolves. We know we didn't do ourselves justice at Wolves and Notts County, where the majority of players weren't involved, but today was a good result.

“We controlled the game well. We probably could have seen the game out prior to when we did. We controlled the game from start to finish bar a little bits they had.”

There was also delight for Maupay who ended a goal drought with his backheeled finish to seal the win and Bentley hailed his character.

The goalkeeper added: “From my point of view, everyone goes through spells where they're not up to where they want to be or not impressing the fans as much.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“You're going to make mistakes or do things that may not get the plaudits. He's got the strength of character to keep working hard and make sure he can come back and do what he did tonight although it wasn't the prettiest goal in the world.”

There was confusion after Maupay scored with players and fans unsure if the goal counted or not and Bentley admitted there were some tired legs out there as well.

He explained: “I turned around and the referee was looking at the lino and all the boys were knackered.

“I was too far away to see if it was a chance of offside. It seemed that they were looking away and the boys were knackered.

“We've got a couple of days off now. We've had a busy festive period where we've won four out of five.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .