Mark Devlin believes that it showed Brentford's style that it was a family of supporters who broke ground at the new stadium on Lionel Road.

The Muttitt family, whose association with the club goes back to 1932, were handed the honour at the site of the Brentford Community Stadium.

There have been a lot of ups and downs along the road to reach this moment and Devlin is fully appreciative of the work that has gone into reaching this point.

He said: “It is a truly historic day and it's great that, in true Brentford style, that a family have been chosen to put the ceremonial spade in the ground.

“It's none of the classic board of directors or chairmen. It talks about our values. As a club we've come a long way.

“There have been a lot of ups and a lot of downs. The club has struggled financially in the years and I think there's a lot of people who didn't think the club would exist or continue to exist.

“We stand on the brink of yet another significant adventure and journey to a new stadium. It's a massive landmark for the club.”

Devlin has been at the club since 2011 and knows there have been nine more years of work to reach this point.

There were bumps in the road, such as requiring a compulsory purchase order that, without, the Bees would have had to vastly scale back their proposals.

He added: “I can only really talk about it from midway 2011. There were nine years before then that the club had moved to or fro.

“They thought they'd secured the land earlier than that and then that all went wrong. The opportunity to get the land very quickly in 2013 and required Matthew to take over the shareholding of the club and almost in record time to move it from Bees United and the Trust to keep it going for a number of years following Ron Noades' departure.

“Having got the land we had to secure extra plots of land to make the stadium work and get the capacity.

“While some of that was longwinded commercial negotiation. Other parts of that were very protracted and very difficult and led to us requiring to go to a compulsory purchase order for one plot of land.

“Without that plot of land, the best we'd have had to go for a much smaller stadium and probably a three-sided stadium nobody wanted.

“That added about 18 months and not inconsiderable costs to the project. It's been a long, tough journey and testament to everyone involved. We've got there in the end and today is a celebration of that.”

Brentford are expected to be handed the keys to the stadium in the autumn of 2019 and, prior to the first team playing there, will need to hold test events to get the safety certificate.

Those are likely to be a B team game, a British Irish Cup match in rugby and, possibly, a youth international.

Devlin explained: “It's an 18-month build. That, we're told, includes a bit of down time in case there are unforseen issues.

“The idea is we'll get the stadium given to us around September/October 2019 and we'll need to fit in two or three test events to show we can get crowds between 5,000 and 15,000 into the stadium and learn what happens when we put bodies into the stadium.

“No doubt, that'll be a success and we'll get the licence and be able to play our first home game in December 2019. It'll be far from straightforward.

“It'll be easier if we are moving in at the start of the season but we want to move in as soon as possible.

“We're working as a team, with both the fan groups and everyone else, to make that a successful transition.”

Devlin has asked fans to work with the club, as well as being patient, as Brentford prepare to move into their new ground.

He said: “I think to those fans who have supported us for years, and we know we've got them. This is a monumental time for the club. We thank them for their support.

“We have to add new supporters to that. It's an incredibly exciting time for the club. We've got a great owner and we've been able to improve on and off the field.

“We ask fans to work with us, be patient with us along the way as it's a really exciting opportunity and a chance to build our fanbase and get into the Premier League.”

