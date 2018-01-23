Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While most Brentford fans remember Lasse Vibe's winner at Reading and the celebrations that followed with the 3,000 supporters packed behind the goal there was a noticeable moment five minutes from time.

In the space of three minutes, three Bees players, Ryan Woods, Andreas Bjelland and Sergi Canos, were shown a yellow card for illegally stopping a Reading counter attack around the halfway line.

Those fouls infuriated the home fans as it broke up the Royals' attack but, from a Brentford perspective, it is what Bees fans have been looking for at times and allowed the defenders to catch a breath, regroup and go again.

From a neutral perspective, it's not pleasant to watch and it's certainly something Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough side were capable of doing in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

They took the view that winning ugly was better than losing playing pretty football. Of course, that didn't work for them in the Premier League and they went down with a whimper.

The sight of Bjelland giving referee Darren Bond a thumbs up gesture in acknowledgement as he showed him the yellow was slightly amusing but it showed that the intent was clear; Reading were not going to be allowed a quick counter.

Brentford have fallen victim to that sort of tactic for too long. They struggled to break down a Derby side who parked the bus after taking an early lead, only doing so in the final five minutes.

They fell victim to a sucker punch equaliser against a Burton side who had played for a 0-0 draw from the first minute.

And it's impossible to forget the amount of points thrown away from winning positions so far this season. Without those moments of madness, notably against QPR, Brentford would be in the top six and maybe even higher.

Provided Brentford continue that collective will to win at, almost, all costs then they will continue to surge up the league table.