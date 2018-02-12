The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have sold over 1,000 tickets for Saturday's trip to Sunderland, the club have confirmed to GetWestLondon.

The Bees have never played at the Stadium of Light, last making the trip to Roker Park in the 1992/93 season.

And a number of fans have been looking forward to the chance to face the Black Cats and tick off a new ground in their quest for the 92.

Brentford were held to a 3-3 draw against Sunderland earlier this season. Nico Yennaris had given the Bees an eighth minute lead before a poor half an hour saw the Bees go into the half-time break 3-1 down after Lewis Grabban scored twice and a Dan Bentley own goal.

The west Londoners rallied soon after the break as Florian Jozefzoon curled home a free kick and the pressure told with 12 minutes left as Neal Maupay found the net to rescue a point.

Sunderland are charging £25 adult (22-64), £19 for seniors, £16 for young persons (16-21) and U16s just £1. Fans can buy tickets by visiting the Brentford website.

