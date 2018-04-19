The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alan Judge is a doubt for Brentford's meeting with QPR on Saturday, with defender Andreas Bjellend set to win his fitness battle.

The Irishman missed the 1-1 draw at Fulham last weekend with a hamstring injury and has trained intermittently this week.

Bjelland, on the other hand suffered a recurrence of his Achilles injury at Craven Cottage, but returned to work on Thursday.

Head coach Dean Smith said: “Andreas, who came off with a tight Achilles on Saturday, has trained today for the first time.

“Alan Judge has been in and out of training so Saturday might come a bit too soon. Flo came through the game, no problem. Rico Henry is the only one missing which is really good for us.”

Smith is delighted to have a relatively full squad to choose from and has been happy with the performance levels.

He added: “It's been a really privileged period for us where we have a lot of players to choose from.

“We feel the quality of the squad we've got has worked for us. We'll look to do that again on Saturday as well.”

