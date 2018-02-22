The video will start in 8 Cancel

Just under half of the Brentford team that crushed Birmingham by five goals to nil are included in WhoScored's team of the week, which covers the fixtures that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Danish defensive duo Henrik Dalsgaard and Andreas Bjelland, who scored 8.3 and 8.1 out of 10 respectively, headline the back four.

Bolton's Mark Beevers as well as Barnsley's Daniel Pinillos make up the rest of the back four with Trotters goalkeeper Ben Alnwick also making the team.

Bees wing wizards Florian Jozefoon, who was given a 9.5 rating, and Ollie Watkins, who scored a perfect 10, are on the flanks.

In the middle, QPR's Luke Freeman is partnered by highly rated Norwich star James Maddison.

Up front, Neal Maupay, who recorded a rating of 8.8, partners Middlesbrough forward Rudy Gestede.

