Brentford quintet John Egan, Daniel Bentley, Chris Mepham, Romaine Sawyers and Yoann Barbet have signed up as community ambassadors for Brentford FC Community Sports Trust.

The players, who have been involved with various community projects over the past year, will raise awareness of the Trust’s important community work and promote community initiatives they feel most passionate about.

Goalkeeper Dan Bentley, who recently attended a project that supports children with disabilities at the EFL Day of Action, will become the Trust’s disability and equalities ambassador.

John Egan and Chris Mepham will focus on the Trust’s grassroots community coaching programmes while Yoann Barbet will promote education initiatives.

Romaine Sawyers will join the quartet of players as a Kick It Out ambassador – helping to promote equality in the wider community.

Sawyers, who was recently nominated by the Trust as ‘Community Player of the Year’ at the EFL Awards, spoke of the importance of footballers being ambassadors in the local community.

He said: “Growing up as a young boy I would have loved a professional footballer to encourage me to get involved with sports. Being an ambassador for the Trust gives me a platform to get a positive message across; it’s a big thing to give back to the community.”

Head coach Dean Smith is delighted that members of his squad have signed up to be ambassadors for the Trust.

He said: “Our Community Sports Trust is a big part of what we are, who we are and what we do at Brentford FC.

"Our ties with the community are through the Trust and, in my experience, it is one of the best that's out there.

"The players and I saw first-hand on the EFL Day of Action some of the work that is done and the way the Trust is reaching and influencing parts of our local area you wouldn't normally get to.

“I am pleased that five of our players have signed up as ambassadors. This shows the togetherness that exists all through the club.

"They wanted to be part of what is happening in the local area and will be out in the community getting involved.

"All our players are fine representatives of Brentford FC in the community and Dan, John, Chris, Romain and Yoann will be acting for the whole playing squad when they get involved over the coming weeks and months.”

Established more than 30 years ago, the Trust uses the power of sport to inspire and empower people from all walks of life. With Brentford FC being crowned ‘Community Club of the Year’ four times, the Trust has long been regarded as one of the most innovative Sports Trusts in the country – delivering life-changing work to communities across west London.

