Brentford raked in £500,000 after former Bee James Tarkowski made his England debut, while another ex-Bee in Alfie Mawson was an unused substitute.

If you rewind to January 2015, Tarkowski was forming a defensive partnership with Harlee Dean in a side that finished fifth in the Championship.

Mawson, then under contract at Brentford, was impressing for Wycombe Wanderers, forming a strong partnership with fellow Bees loanee Aaron Pierre, in League Two driving them to the play-off final where they were 21 seconds from promotion.

Nico Yennaris was on loan with Mawson at Adams Park and also played along Tarkowski at Griffin Park before the centre back forced through a move to Burnley.

And he was delighted to see how the pair have progressed in their careers since leaving TW8 but knows it shows how the club have progressed.

“I was delighted for both of them. They've worked their socks off to be there. I'm delighted for both of them,” the midfielder said.

“It says how the club has progressed. The club is going from strength to strength producing players and we've proven that again.”

Brentford take on Bristol City on Easter Monday looking to cut the seven point gap to the top six.

