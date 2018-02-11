That’s it. Brentford draw with Preston
Five minutes added on
Bees looking really dangerous from set pieces. Preston now timewasting
Lewis Macleod replaces Josh McEachran
Ollie Watkins fires wide as Declan Rudd’s punch falls to him. That was close
Greg Cunningham is yellow carded before the substitution and he receives his second for a stupid foul on Jozefzoon.
Double change for Brentford as Alan Judge and Emiliano Marcondes replace Romaine Sawyers and Neal Maupay
It’s gone a bit quiet here
Some great football from Brentford but the final ball is just lacking and Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd gathers
9994 here today
John Welsh replaces Paul Gallagher
Brentford back on level terms - corner isn’t cleared and Florian Jozefzoon fires home.
Those fine margins are working against Brentford here. The corner comes in and McEachran’s shot is turned away.
Preston have the lead as a ball into the box from Barkhuizen appears to elude everyone and drop into the net
Surging run by Dalsgaard but it’s cut out
Teams are back out
That’s the half-time whistle.
Callum Robinson’s header drifts wide of the Brentford goal
That’s a chance for Neal Maupay but, credit to Declan Rudd, he was out quickly and made himself big to block the shot
Preston are happy kicking lumps out of Brentford still. Paul Gallagher cynically shoves Nico Yennaris to the ground and then Daniel Johnson flies in to stop Brentford taking the free kick quickly.
Simon Hooper has had enough of Neal Maupay getting felled and has booked Darnell Fisher. The Frenchman is causing the visiting defence all sorts of problems.
Maupay felled in a dangerous position and the free kick is headed behind by Fisher.
Preston have the ball in the net as the free kick is headed home by Tommy Spurr but the flag is up for offside. Let off for the Bees.
Neal Maupay looks sharper this week and his poacher’s instinct nearly puts the Bees ahead as what appeared to be a tame ball for Rudd to collect is intercepted but the danger is cleared.
Neal Maupay takes a shoulder to the nose from Tommy Spurr
McEachran sends Ollie Watkins away and his shot deflects behind for a corner. From it, Sawyers’ shot is blocked.
Josh McEachran is the first man into the book. He loses the ball. Pulls back his man and takes the card. The free kick is blocked and thumped away.
Dalsgaard wins the ball back and Brentford get a break on down the right but Jozefzoon’s cross is cut out. Another chance but the visitors defend Dalsgaard’s ball into the box just.
Preston win a corner and it’s partially cleared. Billy Bodin’s shot is deflected over for a second corner.
Suggestions of handball as Watkins looks to race onto the ball over the top. Declan Rudd gathers but picks up the ball on the edge of the area.