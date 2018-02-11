Brentford vs Preston North End RECAP: How the Bees came from a goal down to rescue a point

Hello and welcome from Griffin Park for this afternoon's match between Brentford and Preston North End. The Bees will be looking to getting back to winning ways this afternoon after losing 3-0 at Derby County last weekend, which followed a 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City the weekend before. The Lilywhites, too, will be looking to maintain their good form after wins in their last two games; a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest as well as a 2-1 win at home to Hull last weekend. You will be able to keep up to date with all the action with us at GetWestLondon. We'll be bringing you updates from all the action here today. This page updates automatically so there is no need to refresh your browser so just sit back, relax and enjoy our coverage of this afternoon's match.