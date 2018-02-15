Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have delayed contract talks with Dean Smith until Monday with co-director of football Phil Giles busy on other projects.

The two sides were set to sit down and talk about a new deal this week but other factors have prevented this.

The delay is unlikely to be any issue though as the club are understood to be happy with the job Smith is doing and the head coach believes he and Brentford are a good fit.

“I was due to speak to Phil and Rasmus this week but Phil is busy and we've postponed that to Monday,” he said.

“I believe we work well together. I feel I'm getting better as a coach. I get challenged every day.

“It's a challenging role. I feel the club are progressing and I'm progressing as well. I feel that we're a good fit at the moment and hopefully the talks go that way.”

Smith also believes that the club are just as happy with him as he is with them and all parties are on the same page, meaning contract talks are not expected to be arduous.

He added: “I have no reason to doubt that. We have regular meetings and we all seem to be aligned so I can't see why not.”

More trigger happy clubs than Brentford may well have parted company with Smith after a winless start to the season and the head coach is aware of that fact and is grateful the club look at the processes rather than outcomes.

He explained: “Our role as a head coach is to make the players better as players and people. Along with that is also to get results.

“I'm thankful I'm at a club that doesn't always look at the outcome but we look at the progression and not just at the team but players individually as well.”

