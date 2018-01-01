Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will sit down with Tom Field after he returns from his loan spell at Bradford on January 1 to talk through his next steps.

It has been a frustrating six months for the left back, who has had limited game time at Valley Parade, making just eight appearances.

It has been a frustrating 2017 for Field, who found the going tough at times at Griffin Park last season before his loan move.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith said: “When Tom comes back, we'll sit down and have a chat about the loan. He was on the bench a couple of games ago.

“He's not played as many games as he would have liked. I'll speak to Bradford but then I'll sit down with Tom and see where we'll move forward.”

One thing is pretty much certain, he will not automatically go into the first team with Smith delighted with Yoann Barbet's form so far.

He said? “At the moment, he has to be better than Yoann to get in there and Yoann has done very well.

“It might not be his favoured position but Tom has to be better than he is and it'll take some doing at the moment.”